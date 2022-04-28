Hometown Local
7@four previews Salem Spring Holiday Market

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spring Holiday Market is set for April 30 at the Salem Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the craft and vendor show is free. You will find a wide assortment of vendors with custom crafts, collectables, and merchandise. There is also a food drive for the Salem and Roanoke County Food Pantry.

Watch the video to see Bonnie Ferguson and Jeannie Davis preview the event.

Click here for more information.

