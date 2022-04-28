Hometown Local
7@four previews Twin Valleys Roller Derby boot camp

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Twin Valleys Roller Derby is back with its 2022 boot camp, a fun way to get your exercise in.

It begins May 1 and runs through the first Sunday in July. Practices will be Sundays from 9-noon and Wednesdays from 7-9 at Lee High Skate Center.

Roller Derby President Cathy Cockrell and Coach Shilo Atkinson stopped by 7@four to talk about Twin Valleys.

Watch the video for more.

