LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Opry is hosting its Heroes and the Brave show Saturday, April 30, at the Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington.

Chris Lane is headlining the show, with Lily Rose and Ashley Cooke, honoring first responders and VMI’s class of 2022.

Executive Producer Justin Peery stopped by 7@four to fill us in.

