Carilion Clinic receives $1 million for employee career advancement program

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic logo(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it received a $1 million donation from an anonymous couple that will help support the hospital’s YES (Your Efforts, Supported) program for employees.

“This gift makes a profound statement about the value of education and its potential to transform lives through new opportunities while meeting urgent staffing needs,” said Nancy Howell Agee, president and chief executive officer. “We’re grateful to these donors who came forward at just the right time.”

Carilion says it developed the YES Program late last year when donors approached the health system with an idea to help individuals improve their education, their careers, and their financial health.

The YES Programs goal is to pave a path for eligible entry-level employees to learn, earn additional certifications, and further their education to meet career goals, all while helping to fill in-demand positions within the health system, according to the hospital.

“We wanted to make a demonstrable difference in the lives of our team members,” said Paul Hudgins, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “The YES Program sets us on the right path, and these additional funds will allow us to do even more.”

The anonymous gift will be used to establish The John Cooker Endowment Fund, so named at the donors’ request, which will reimburse Carilion for costs associated with supporting African-American employees who are enrolled in the program.

“Although John Cooker has long since passed, his memory will live on through other African-Americans who’ll have the opportunity to achieve the dreams John was never able to realize,” the donor said. “It’s the key reason why we will remain anonymous, and John will not. Our hope is that this gift will inspire others to help hard-working employees improve their lives through education.”

The YES program will be open to all eligible entry-level employees regardless of their race or ethnicity or any other characteristic when it launches later this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

