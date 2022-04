ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews are fighting a brush fire in Alleghany County.

The fire began about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Karnes Road, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word yet regarding size or cause.

As of 7 p.m., about 240 BARC Electric Cooperative customers were without power, down 100 from 5 p.m.

