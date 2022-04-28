Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Defy Gravity Training Center gears up for summer camps, cheerleading and more

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With summer break nearly two months away, it means parents are probably looking for activities kids can do once school is out.

Well, one training center in Roanoke has a few options, and they’re taking it all to new heights.

Defy Gravity Training Center in Roanoke recently moved into its new facility. They are offering unique summer camps, and activities for athletes of all ages.

Activities include everything from cheerleading, ninja camps, and tumbling for all skill levels.

To learn more you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
Roanoke businessman Claude Smith celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

Defy Gravity Gearing Up for Summer Classes
Defy Gravity Gearing Up for Summer Classes
Liberty University
Lawsuit alleges Liberty University failed to investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault
Our area is under an elevated fire risk for Thursday.
April 28: Afternoon Forecast Update
The new cupola goes up over the old Bedford Middle School.
WATCH: New cupola goes up on old Bedford Middle School