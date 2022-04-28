Defy Gravity Training Center gears up for summer camps, cheerleading and more

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With summer break nearly two months away, it means parents are probably looking for activities kids can do once school is out.

Well, one training center in Roanoke has a few options, and they’re taking it all to new heights.

Defy Gravity Training Center in Roanoke recently moved into its new facility. They are offering unique summer camps, and activities for athletes of all ages.

Activities include everything from cheerleading, ninja camps, and tumbling for all skill levels.



