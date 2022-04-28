Hometown Local
Advertisement

Hometown pediatricians offer advice during infant formula shortage

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families across the country are feeling the effects of a baby formula shortage. Supply chain issues exacerbated an shortage fueled by a recall.

Dr. John Bouldin of LewisGale Regional Medical Center and Dr. John Pierce, Section Chief with Carilion Children’s General Pediatrics, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to share their professional opinions and recommendations.

Roanoke’s WIC office has also shared information online about the recall and the shortage. The agency shared a chart with temporary formula substitutions that parents can refer to.

Carilion Clinic also receives donor breast milk through the King’s Daughter’s Milk Bank.

