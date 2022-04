ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers are needed for the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race.

Volunteer days are Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4 and race day, Sunday, June 5. Jobs range from loading bikes, bag check, crowd control, aid stations and cleanup, to jet ski and kayak assistance on Carvins Cove Reservoir.

Click here to volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.