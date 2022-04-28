Kroger looking to beef up spring staff with hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Kroger Release) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic is holding a hiring event Saturday, April 30, as part of a nationwide effort to hire more employees for spring.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

To preview all available roles and register for Saturday, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

“After a successful hiring event this past fall, we are looking forward to meeting even more new candidates to join the team,” said Reynolds. “We take great pride in providing careers with purpose and promise.”

Kroger reports offering resources, benefits, and training:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing and distribution.

Health and retirement benefits : comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare and retirement. plus resources such as The Well-Being Assistant that offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource, and Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep.

Opportunities to learn and advance through technologies to deliver on-demand, role-specific training and resources, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel and more.

