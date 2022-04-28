Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Kroger looking to beef up spring staff with hiring event

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Kroger Release) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic is holding a hiring event Saturday, April 30, as part of a nationwide effort to hire more employees for spring.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

To preview all available roles and register for Saturday, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

“After a successful hiring event this past fall, we are looking forward to meeting even more new candidates to join the team,” said Reynolds. “We take great pride in providing careers with purpose and promise.”

Kroger reports offering resources, benefits, and training:

  • Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing and distribution.
  • Health and retirement benefits: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare and retirement. plus resources such as The Well-Being Assistant that offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource, and Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep.
  • Opportunities to learn and advance through technologies to deliver on-demand, role-specific training and resources, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.
  • Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel and more.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
Roanoke businessman Claude Smith celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic receives $1 million for employee career advancement program
NAPA AUTO PARTS logo
NAPA opening new megastore in Lynchburg
This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport...
Man cited after loaded gun found at Roanoke airport
Image depicting traffic cones
Lexington lowers weight limit on deteriorating bridge