Lexington lowers weight limit on deteriorating bridge

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is alerting drivers the weight limit for the Lime Kiln bridge has been lowered to 7 tons. Previously, it was 10 tons.

City Manager Jim Halasz told WDBJ7 the bridge is not structurally sound because of deterioration. As a precaution, the weight limit was lowered.

Halasz says the bridge will be replaced, with the project expected to be complete next year.

Lexington officials are encouraging drivers of heavier vehicles to find an alternate route. Virginia State Police will enforce the new weight restriction and will fine drivers if vehicles exceed it.

