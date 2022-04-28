Hometown Local
NAPA opening new megastore in Lynchburg

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Napa announced Thursday it will be opening a 16,000-square-foot megastore in Lynchburg.

The store, which will be located at 6015 Fort Ave., will open in early May after the company consolidates two different NAPA locations currently located on Timberlake Rd. and Fort Ave.

“It just made sense for us to move our two Lynchburg stores into one large location,” said Wiley Fogleman, general manager of NAPA’s Lynchburg stores. “Fort Hill Shopping Center is so centrally located and easily accessible to all the main thoroughfares. The move helps us by providing a great space for our staff and customers.”

NAPA has over 500,000 items in inventory, which includes everything from automotive replacement parts, refinishing supplies, automotive accessories, farm, and marine supplies, tools, and equipment, to heavy-duty parts. The company says the new megastore will provide most of the items listed.

