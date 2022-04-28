New cupola rises at old Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Bedford waited over two years for this moment.

People from around the area watched on as a new cupola was set atop the old Bedford Middle School Thursday morning after a devastating fire cast the old one down in 2020.

Daniel Flint, the man who pleaded guilty to the arson of the building, still has his case working through the court system.

The moment Thursday was personal for those who once walked the halls of the building.

“I love Bedford and my history here with the school was very positive. I enjoyed teaching here,” said Barbara Peterson, who taught here in the early 2000s.

For her, watching a new cupola reclaim the space is like bringing history back to where it belongs.

“It has a long history and a very positive history with the people here and the cupola was a very important part of the building,” said Peterson.

Developer Dave McCormack with Waukeshaw Development agrees.

“The symbolism is huge. It’s very meaningful. Knowing it was a big deal, even seeing this go on, it’s more of a big deal watching this happen,” said McCormack. “Getting here to this point - it’s not just us and our company. It’s working with the town and all the folks here and the support of the citizens. All that is just so powerful and emotional.”

The building is slated to be turned into dozens of apartments. McCormack says they’re on schedule to do that by spring of next year.

