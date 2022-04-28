Open Studio Tours of Roanoke return

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios Tour of Roanoke is a popular tradition that began over 20 years ago, and brings people into the places where artists create.

This year, the self-guided driving tour will feature more than 20 artists in five locations across the city.

One stop is the studio of painter Rachel Uchizono.

“It’s great to see how people present themselves, and how they actually physically go about producing artwork,” Uchizono said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “I’m pretty simple, but there’s more complex things.”

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Art will be offered for sale at each location.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

