Rail Yard Dawgs head to President’s Cup Final

By Leanna Scachetti and Travis Wells
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs head to Peoria Thursday night for game one of the President’s Cup Final.

They face a familiar opponent and as WDBJ7′s Travis Wells said, there are no secrets. The team has already taken out the top two seeds in the SPHL playoffs.

Game time Thursday is 8:15 p.m.

Wells joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to breakdown the expectations.

