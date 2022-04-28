Rail Yard Dawgs head to President’s Cup Final
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs head to Peoria Thursday night for game one of the President’s Cup Final.
They face a familiar opponent and as WDBJ7′s Travis Wells said, there are no secrets. The team has already taken out the top two seeds in the SPHL playoffs.
Game time Thursday is 8:15 p.m.
Wells joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to breakdown the expectations.
