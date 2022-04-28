Hometown Local
Public vote will decide: Roanoke Valley SPCA enters competition to win $10,000

(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA has entered the National Rescue Dog Day To the Rescue! Campaign.

As one of ten selected participants, the shelter has the opportunity to win up to $10,000, according to the SPCA. Winners will be selected through public voting through May 10.

Votes can be cast by visiting nationalrescuedogday.com/rescue-the-rescues selecting “Roanoke Valley SPCA” near the bottom of the page.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our shelter,” said Denise Hayes, Chief Executive Officer. “We have a one in ten chance of winning the top prize of $10,000, which would make a tremendous impact on the lives of the pets we care for - and all it takes is a simple vote!”

The Roanoke Valley SPCA submitted a two-minute video to enter the competition, detailing the history and mission of the organization.

The award money, if the shelter wins, will be used as funding to care for pets that need sheltering and for a variety of pet safety net programs designed to keep people and pets together.

Voters do not need to enter email addresses or any other personal information to vote, and only one vote, per person will be accepted.

