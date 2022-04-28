Two students hurt in Covington bus crash

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning, according to Covington City Public Schools.

The bus carrying students to Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School was involved in what the district says was “a minor traffic accident” about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Madison Street and South Carolton Drive. Another driver collided with the front-end of the bus, according to the school district.

The bus driver reported the crash, and a school nurse, the school superintendent, the Edgemont principal, the director of transportation and the director of instruction were among those who responded. The nurse and the Covington Rescue Squad screened the students aboard the bus for injuries, according to the district.

Another bus was rerouted to the scene to take the remaining 15 students to school.

The accident is under investigation by the Covington Division of Police.

