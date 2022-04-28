Unsettled weather returns this weekend

A chilly start to our day

THURSDAY

We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today as out highs climb well into the 60s. Breezy conditions continue today, but it won’t be as windy as yesterday. You’ll notice a few more clouds moving in late today through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight drop into the 40s.

Mostly sunny today and breezy. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Look for more clouds by Friday as a front nears the region. We’ll start with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs return to the mid/upper 60s. We can’t rule out a stray shower late in the mountains.

WEEKEND

Another system will be moving out of the Plains heading into our area this weekend. This will send lots of clouds our way along with an increased chance of showers at times during the weekend. Saturday, rain is most likely in the morning, with intermittent showers in the afternoon and evening. The entire day won’t be a washout. By Sunday, the warm front moves overhead more showers and clouds.

A warm front will move slowly across the Mid-Atlantic Saturday and Sunday leading to periods of rain. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

We remain unsettled next week with a few showers and storms possible each afternoon. Our high temperatures next week also climb back well into the 70s to near 80.

Temperatures get back into the 70s to near 80 next week. (WDBJ Weather)

