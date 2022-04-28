Vandal pulls flowers in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at the Roanoke City Market Building downtown are looking for a man seen on surveillance video pulling freshly-planted flowers from planters.

The flowers were planted Tuesday, and shortly after that, a man walking by pulled several of the flowers and threw them on the ground.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to contact management at the City Market Building at 32 Market Square SE.

