Veterans group raises concern about future of Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A veterans group is raising concerns about a proposal that could bring major changes to the Salem VA Medical Center.

Members of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia gathered just outside the Medical Center grounds Thursday morning.

They described their group as a humanitarian, civil rights and veterans’ advocacy organization, and said they’re very skeptical of recommendations from the VA Secretary that include building a new facility in Roanoke and closing the Salem hospital.

“We’re watching you. We’re going to be keeping up with what you’re doing, but closing the VA, Course of Action A, is a bust, is not good,” said Deborah Saunders. “You need to go back and re-think that one and re-work that one.”

Senior managers attended the group’s gathering, and said providing quality care is the primary goal of continuing operations and planning for the future.

“This is not simply a closing of the Salem VA Medical Center,” Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Thomas Martin said during the group’s event. He explained recommendations that include building a new medical center in Roanoke, partnering with another organization to provide in-patient medical, surgery and emergency services, and building another community-based outpatient clinic in Bedford.

But members of the group said many veterans feel they have been left in the dark and remain fearful they could lose critical services.

“I think it makes it so uncomfortable for them,” said Army veteran Marvin Johnson, “because they’re thinking now I’ve got a service that’s been taken away from me after I served.”

Members of the United Black Veterans Society say they will continue to keep a close watch on the process.

The next milestone will come next year, when the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission presents its findings to President Biden.

