Virginia lawmakers complete veto session

Virginia State Capitol
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Senate adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, ending the reconvened session of the General Assembly.

Members of the House of Delegates completed their work about 20 minutes earlier.

Lawmakers returned to Richmond to act on vetoes and amendments proposed by Governor Glenn Youngkin following the regular session.

That included proposed changes to more than 100 pieces of legislation.

All of the bills had bipartisan support when they passed earlier this year, and some Republicans joined Democrats in turning back some of the Governor’s amendments.

Lawmakers upheld all of Youngkin’s 26 vetoes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

