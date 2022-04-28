WATCH: New cupula going up on old Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Waukeshaw Development is raising a brand new cupula on top of the old Bedford Middle School. The original cupula was destroyed in a 2020 fire.

Waukeshaw Development plans to build about 40 new apartments in the school and include a boutique hotel.

