City of Lynchburg works to address derelict homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A green paper posted to the front of a Lynchburg home is one of many around the city.

Structures like this are considered derelict. After wanting to do something for years about an issue that impacts hundreds of city houses, a change could finally happen soon.

“We’ve heard lots of concerns from neighbors about the effect this has on the property values, attracting vermin, that sort of thing,” said Kent White, community development director.

White says to address the issue, they’re looking to do code changes to get the ball rolling. He says there are a couple options they’re specifically exploring.

One option is to do demolitions of homes. Another is to give property owners the chance to rehabilitate their houses.

“Which we love - breathing new life into these structures and council will consider looking at benefits and breaks for building permits and the like,” said White.

Clutter is another component of blight on neighborhoods. White says they want to amend the nuisance ordinance to ensure curb appeal is up.

“The issues we would run into a lot of times is people would partially clean up their yards. They would meet the definition of trash but leave a lot of items that were still in place. And again, this would be only what’s visible from a public street, so, looking at that curb appeal,” said White.

If passed, White says they plan to ease into the issue with impacted property owners. According to city documents, they want to implement the changes in the summer. City council has to approve the changes first.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.