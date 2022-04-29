Hometown Local
Controlled burn being conducted in Carroll Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Carroll County can expect to see smoke visible from multiple locations Friday evening due to a controlled burn being carried out by the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The burn is in the area of 52 and Stable Road, and is currently tracking around Snake Creek Road.

According to Carroll County Emergency Services, DOF units are tending and E-911 was advised.

