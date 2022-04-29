Danville Otterbots open ballpark sensory room, expand inclusivity

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Otterbots Release) - The Danville Otterbots hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for their Ballpark Sensory Room. The room, according to the team, will “provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all year long.”

A statement from the team reads, “While some fans look forward to the sights, sounds and smells of being at the ballpark, those who are averse to the traditional hustle and bustle of baseball games will now have the opportunity to cheer on the Otterbots all season long.”

The room is on the concourse in the right field Kids Zone, and is equipped with cuddle swings, fidget boards, soft LED lights, wall-to-wall padding, textured rugs, sound-deadening headphones, comfortable chairs, sensory-friendly fidget toys and a blackout curtain, according to the team. The curtain can be opened to reveal a window overlooking the Kids Zone, so parents can maintain a view of non-sensory-averse siblings or friends during their time in the sensory room.

“Since our first day in Danville, our goal has been to build a product and atmosphere that provides entertainment for every single member of our community, and every visitor to Danville and the Southside Virginia region,” said Otterbots general manager Austin Scher. “We took tremendous strides towards reaching that goal in our inaugural season, but we knew we still had work to do. By constructing a sensory room on the concourse, we are now able to provide opportunities for children and families with sensory aversions to enjoy the ballpark and have a space dedicated to ensuring that their enjoyment is comprehensive.”

“The Hughes Center is excited to partner with the Otterbots to create this awesome addition to the baseball stadium,” said Alison Waymouth, director of business development for The Hughes Center. “The sensory room will be another piece of inclusion added to the park that welcomes and supports everyone in our local community while also extending a warm welcome to surrounding areas. Our goal is to have an outlet for all to have a positive, relaxing and accommodating experience. The noise and excitement at a game can be overwhelming, but the sensory room offers a place to reset and make it more enjoyable and accessible for everyone.”

Danville’s American Legion Field is the first park in the Appalachian League to have a dedicated sensory-friendly room inside the gates, and one of few in non-Major League Baseball ballparks, according to the team. The Otterbots join the Brooklyn Cyclones, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Rochester Red Wings as non-MLB ballparks to have a sensory room on-site.

Opening night for the Otterbots is scheduled for June 2.

