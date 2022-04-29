Dawgs fall 3-2 in game one at Peoria

PEORIA, Il. (WDBJ) -The Rail Yard Dawgs took an early 2-nothing lead on goals by Travis Armstrong and Gehrett Sargis Thursday night in Peoria, but the Rivermen responded with two power play goals to tie it up and then put in the game winner with just under 7 minutes left to win game one of the President’s Cup Finals, 3-2.

Game Two is Friday night in Peoria before the series shifts to Roanoke Monday.

