Fewer new cases of COVID reported in Virginia Friday than Thursday

File Graphic
File Graphic(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,701,352 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 29, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,756 from the 1,699,596 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 2,019 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,451,369 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 9.1% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 8.7% reported Thursday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,781,190 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 81.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.2% fully vaccinated. 92.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.1% are fully vaccinated.

186 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 194 Thursday. 108,103 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there have been 20,236 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,220 reported Thursday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

