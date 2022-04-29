Hometown Local
Fraudulent kids’ toy business targets Facebook users

BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau has issued a scam alert Friday regarding fraudulent sales of kid’s toys under the alias littletikes.hidiscount.club.

The bureau says the business has operated under several names which include Little Tikes Whole Sale Club, Little Tikes Save A Lot Store, Little Tikes Discount Online Store, and Little Tikes Save Money Store.

The company has an F grade with the BBB, with 28 complaints being filed since the business opened in 2019. Most of the complaints against the bureau haven’t been answered, according to the BBB.

The company uses Facebook ads to promote large discounts on Little Tikes toys to get customers to their site. The company uses online payment systems like PayPal to conduct transactions.

A BBB investigation found that the address on their website is fake and is an empty parking lot in Roanoke. The website is registered in Panama but all other information is private. They’ve used email addresses such as dobetterservice@gmail.com, service@happytime.club, and service@whole-sale.club.

BBB urges consumers to remember these tips when shopping online to avoid getting scammed:

  • It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you are shopping with a legitimate site. A site which does not include contact information or a legitimate address is a red flag. Keep in mind you will not be able to reach them if you have a problem or need to make a return. Check out retailers at BBB.org before you shop.
  • Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Be especially wary of ads which appear when you have been shopping online for a particular item. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.
  • When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Make sure you understand the return policy. Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals.
  • Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem.
  • Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied.

