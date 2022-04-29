Hometown Local
JMU Softball coaching staff release statement on Lauren Bernett

The coaching staff said Lauren had a huge heart and a trusting soul.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The following statement has been issued from the James Madison Softball coaching staff regarding the untimely death of catcher and sophomore Lauren Bernett:

“Finding the words to describe what our team is going through right now feels nearly impossible. However, we want others to know the impact Lauren had on each of our lives, and each member of not only our softball family, but the entire JMU community.

Lauren had one of the most genuine, old and trusting souls. Her huge heart showed grace and kindness to everyone she ever met. She was mature beyond her years and always put others before herself, wanting everyone around her to be happy. Her smile and laugh were radiant - lighting up every room, bullpen or dugout she walked into and making everyone around her instantly smile.

She had dreams of becoming a veterinarian, and was trusted by animals in the same way she was trusted by the people in her life. Many members of our team found comfort in knowing Lauren would always be there for them on a tough day. She was a staple of our program who we all loved so much.

To say she will be missed is an overwhelming understatement. There will be a permanent void in our hearts and our hope is to live out her legacy and make her proud each and every day.

This week has also reminded us of the incredible generosity inside the softball community. We can’t overstate how appreciative we are as you have reached out to us and continued to honor Lauren and her memory.

We again want to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and support during this time and we continue to ask for privacy as a program as we grieve and support one another.

Fly high Lauren, your JMU Softball family will forever love you.”

For additional support please reach out to:

