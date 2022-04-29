Man arrested for sexual assault against minors

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man as part of a sexual assault investigation.

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. was charged with forcible sodomy and rape after investigators were given information about sexual assault against several minors. More charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Niles was served warrants from Campbell County, as well as outstanding warrants out of Rockbridge County. He is being held in jail with no bond.

