Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man dies after stabbed by son, police say

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery.
By Jake Rinehart and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) — Authorities said Thursday that a South Bend man who had reportedly been stabbed by his son has died.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery, KEYC reported.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Earle reportedly called authorities to say that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home.

Authorities said that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, with a request for second-degree intentional murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance being provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to structure fire
No injuries reported after fire in Roanoke City
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport...
Man cited after loaded gun found at Roanoke airport
Scattered showers return this weekend as a few fronts drive through the area.
Last dry day Friday; shower chances return this weekend

Latest News

Video of the burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were sleeping in...
Alleged burglar caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Megan's Mornin' Crafts
Megan's Mornin' Crafts
Fans can hear favorite songs like "Run-Around," along with hits from their new blues album
Blues Traveler bringing their decades of tunes to Dr. Pepper Park May 12
Janis Bailey is one of the 10,548 current UPS drivers in the Circle of Honor, achieving...
Daytona’s first female UPS driver helps welcome 1,500 others into 25-year accident-free honor club