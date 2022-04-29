MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Making memories and learning great ways to display them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We make memories every day. And if you’re like most families, you snap lots and lots of pictures with your phone.

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs has some ideas to help you preserve those precious photo moments.

“Remembering all the special moments is important as a means of developing gratitude, remembering happy times, and celebrating the special people in your life! Left on your phone, the photos will lose context and over time many just get lost altogether, says Scaggs.

She says she loves making photo books.

“I make photo books for my family and use this as a way to keep up with our evolving journey together. When we go on big trips I’ll make a book specific to that adventure - like a trip to Disney World. But my bread and butter is to create an annual book that documents the little details of our lives. My kids love these books and regularly go take them off the shelf so we can flip through and remember together,” says Scaggs.

However, she stresses photo books aren’t just for happy times.

“Not only do we remember the happy, celebratory moments. I also will document some of the harder things we’ve gone through together. Like, when our best friends moved away or when I had an emergency surgery. Remembering what we’ve overcome as a family also helps us remember how strong we are together,” says Scaggs.

You can find more great advice by clicking on Caitlyn’s blog, Boldly Pursue.

