Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Making memories and learning great ways to display them

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stops by WZBJ24 to share scrapbooking ideas for your family
From scrapbooking to making photo books, lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs offers tips to keep...
From scrapbooking to making photo books, lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs offers tips to keep precious memories(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We make memories every day. And if you’re like most families, you snap lots and lots of pictures with your phone.

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs has some ideas to help you preserve those precious photo moments.

“Remembering all the special moments is important as a means of developing gratitude, remembering happy times, and celebrating the special people in your life! Left on your phone, the photos will lose context and over time many just get lost altogether, says Scaggs.

She says she loves making photo books.

“I make photo books for my family and use this as a way to keep up with our evolving journey together. When we go on big trips I’ll make a book specific to that adventure - like a trip to Disney World. But my bread and butter is to create an annual book that documents the little details of our lives. My kids love these books and regularly go take them off the shelf so we can flip through and remember together,” says Scaggs.

However, she stresses photo books aren’t just for happy times.

“Not only do we remember the happy, celebratory moments. I also will document some of the harder things we’ve gone through together. Like, when our best friends moved away or when I had an emergency surgery. Remembering what we’ve overcome as a family also helps us remember how strong we are together,” says Scaggs.

You can find more great advice by clicking on Caitlyn’s blog, Boldly Pursue.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to structure fire
No injuries reported after fire in Roanoke City
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport...
Man cited after loaded gun found at Roanoke airport
Scattered showers return this weekend as a few fronts drive through the area.
Last dry day Friday; shower chances return this weekend

Latest News

Megan's Mornin' Crafts
Megan's Mornin' Crafts
Fans can hear favorite songs like "Run-Around," along with hits from their new blues album
Blues Traveler bringing their decades of tunes to Dr. Pepper Park May 12
Summer Camp with Pain N' Fun Ceramics
Summer Camp with Pain N' Fun Ceramics
BBB Logo (Source: KPLC)
Fraudulent kids’ toy business targets Facebook users