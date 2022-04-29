Hometown Local
Negotiations continue on collective bargaining agreement at Greenbrier

A view of the hotel at the Greenbrier resort.
A view of the hotel at the Greenbrier resort.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Va. (WDBJ) - Negotiations continue on a labor agreement between the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation and the Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions.

Both sides say they have been involved in good faith negotiations since early 2022 on a new collective bargaining agreement designed to run through April 2025. April 28, 2022, members of the unions that represent more than 600 Greenbrier employees declined to ratify a tentative agreement.

“This comes as a surprise to The Greenbrier, given the nature of the negotiations that resulted in the tentative agreement,” according to Greenbrier management.

Both sides have agreed to an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement so bargaining can continue and a new agreement can be ratified without work stoppages.

The Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions is made up of eight individual unions:

- Mid-Atlantic Regional Joint Board of Workers United, Local 863

- United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local Union 439

- Communications Workers of America

- International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Moving Picture Machine Operators of the United States, its Territories and Canada, AFL-CIO

- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Local Union 466, AFL-CIO

- LIUNA Local 1353, WV AFL-CIO, an affiliate of the WV and Appalachian Laborers’ District Council

- International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 53, Local Union 970

- United Association of Journeymen, Plumbers and Pipefitters and Apprentices, Local Union 625

