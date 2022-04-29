Paint N’ Fun Ceramics to host kids and teen summer camps

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new kid and teen camp making its debut in Christiansburg.

Paint N’ Fun Ceramics will host its first camp filled with lots of creative projects.

The owner, Terri Welch, says kids will learn how to paint and make various ceramic items. Plus, teens will learn how to make their own pottery.

Space is limited and you’re encouraged to sign up early. You can learn dates, times, and more by visiting their Facebook page or website.

