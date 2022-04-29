Prescription drug takeback day is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/WVWA Release) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a day for collection of expired, unused and unwanted medications for destruction.

Law enforcement agencies, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC), the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) are partnering for the event April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at parking lot locations across the valley.

Vaping devices and cartridges will also be collected at any of the drop-off locations as long as the lithium ion batteries have been removed. Veterinarian medications are also collected. No sharps or syringes will be accepted, according to WVWA.

The public is invited to take unused or unwanted medications to this free, anonymous event that is part of the nationwide prescription drug take-back program that seeks to “prevent prescription pill abuse, theft and environmental concerns,” according to organizers. Since such take-back events began in 2010, more than 44,000 pounds of prescription medications have been turned in by Roanoke Valley residents for disposal.

Flushing medications down the drain can result in trace amounts of pharmaceuticals showing up in our nation’s waterways, according to WVWA, which says, “This initiative offers a safe and convenient disposal option for the valley residents. All medicine collected at these events is burned in the state’s medical incinerators.”

The event is rain or shine.

Medication take-back locations will be set up Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at these locations:

• Roanoke City: Towers Mall CVS; Solutions Center -2328 Melrose Ave; and 9th Street CVS

• Botetourt County: Penelope in Daleville (52 Kingston Drive) ; Soloman’s Mission- Buchanan

• Salem: Super Shoes (Main Street); VA Medical Center West Gate/Main Bldg; Virginia State Police Headquarters

• Roanoke County: Kroger at Tanglewood; Kroger at Valley Gateway Blvd.; Walgreens at Electric Road and Fires Station #1 Hershberger Road

• Vinton: Kroger on Hardy Road

• Franklin County: Westlake Sheriff’s Office; Rocky Mount Police Department

See www.dea.gov for a complete list of all other sites in the region

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.