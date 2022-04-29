Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Professional and student welders compete in Lynchburg

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Aspiring and professional welders competed and connected with potential employers in Lynchburg Friday.

This was the first time Central Virginia Welding Wars was held in person since 2019.

High schoolers, college students and professionals competed for prizes that included $100 gift cards from Northern Tool and Equipment.

The top professional winner after Friday’s competition is Robert Harris with Southern Air. The top collegiate winner was Caitlyn Six, a student at Central Virginia Community College.

Welding is one of Lynchburg’s most high-demand careers, according to Virginia Career Works. 12 employers were at the event, looking to fill positions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault against children
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to structure fire
No injuries reported after fire in Roanoke City
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport...
Man cited after loaded gun found at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Baby formula shortage
Roanoke non-profit working to fill gaps in baby formula shortage
Welding Wars-Virginia Career Works
Welding Wars-Virginia Career Works
Liberty University's Freedom Tower.
U.S. Dept. of Education investigating Liberty University’s handling of sexual assault claims
Danville Otterbots logo
Danville Otterbots open ballpark sensory room, expand inclusivity