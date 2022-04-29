Professional and student welders compete in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Aspiring and professional welders competed and connected with potential employers in Lynchburg Friday.

This was the first time Central Virginia Welding Wars was held in person since 2019.

High schoolers, college students and professionals competed for prizes that included $100 gift cards from Northern Tool and Equipment.

The top professional winner after Friday’s competition is Robert Harris with Southern Air. The top collegiate winner was Caitlyn Six, a student at Central Virginia Community College.

Welding is one of Lynchburg’s most high-demand careers, according to Virginia Career Works. 12 employers were at the event, looking to fill positions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.