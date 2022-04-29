Hometown Local
Roanoke City Public Schools names 2022 “Teacher of the Year”

Kristi Martin (left) was named the 2022 RCPS Teacher of the Year on Thursday night.
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special night at The Jefferson Center as Roanoke City Public Schools took the time to celebrate its teachers. One teacher from all 28 schools earned individual honors as “Teacher of the Year.”

Eboni Harrington, the 2021 Teacher of the Year welcomed the teachers to the event. Superintendent Verletta White and RCPS School Board Chairperson Lutheria Smith announced and passed out the trophies to each teacher.

Following those announcements, three finalists were named for the overall 2022 “Teacher of the Year” Award. Kristi Martin, a fourth grade teacher at Westside Elementary, took home the honors. With Eric Roberts of Round Hill Elementary School earning second and Jeffrey Williams of Lucy Addison Middle School earning third.

“I was so nervous but so excited, this is such an honor. I love what I do, so the fact that I got an award for doing what I love is amazing,” said Martin.

Martin’s advice to other teachers is to be excited about what you do and bring that passion to the classroom.

For Superintendent White, Thursday night was all about appreciation for each and every teacher at RCPS.

“We should celebrate them, we should acknowledge them, and recognize them and so it was an honor to do so tonight.”

