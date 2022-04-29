Roanoke non-profit working to fill gaps in baby formula shortage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A baby formula recall plus a shortage is leaving some families in our hometowns struggling to find what they need for their babies.

Leaders at the Child Health Investment Partnership - or CHIP- of Roanoke tell WDBJ7 their clients have struggled to find formula throughout the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering said Friday they’re trying to to fill in the gaps with samples, donations and transportation, which they say can also be a barrier to access.

“We know that it’s, you know, especially if you’re relying on public transportation to get to a grocery store to purchase formula, it’s difficult,” she said. “And you certainly don’t have the time or the access to get to multiple grocery stores to find that one very specific type of formula that you need.”

Lavering said delivering formula straight to their homes can lift a big burden off the family.

Physicians to Children is one of CHIP’s community partnerships supplying them with donations, but the non-profit is always accepting donations, especially for specialty formulas.

“I know oftentimes a lot of expectant and new moms also receive formula samples in the mail and we are always accepting those donations, as well, as long as they are new and have not been used,” Lavering said.

You can support CHIP’s client families by purchasing formula through its Amazon Wishlist.

You can learn more about the shortage and hear recommendations from local doctors here.

