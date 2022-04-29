Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke non-profit working to fill gaps in baby formula shortage

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(KVLY)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A baby formula recall plus a shortage is leaving some families in our hometowns struggling to find what they need for their babies.

Leaders at the Child Health Investment Partnership - or CHIP- of Roanoke tell WDBJ7 their clients have struggled to find formula throughout the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering said Friday they’re trying to to fill in the gaps with samples, donations and transportation, which they say can also be a barrier to access.

“We know that it’s, you know, especially if you’re relying on public transportation to get to a grocery store to purchase formula, it’s difficult,” she said. “And you certainly don’t have the time or the access to get to multiple grocery stores to find that one very specific type of formula that you need.”

Lavering said delivering formula straight to their homes can lift a big burden off the family.

Physicians to Children is one of CHIP’s community partnerships supplying them with donations, but the non-profit is always accepting donations, especially for specialty formulas.

“I know oftentimes a lot of expectant and new moms also receive formula samples in the mail and we are always accepting those donations, as well, as long as they are new and have not been used,” Lavering said.

You can support CHIP’s client families by purchasing formula through its Amazon Wishlist.

You can learn more about the shortage and hear recommendations from local doctors here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County
Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault against children
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to structure fire
No injuries reported after fire in Roanoke City
Kittens thrown from a car in NC are being cared for by the Danville Area Humane Society
Search on for whomever threw kittens from car
This handgun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport...
Man cited after loaded gun found at Roanoke airport

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Prescription drug takeback day is Saturday
Virginia Tech Researchers Study Connection Between Autism and Dance
Veterans Concerned About VA Proposal
Veterans Concerned About VA Proposal