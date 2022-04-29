Scattered showers move in this weekend
Temperatures remain cool into Saturday
- Clouds and some sunshine today
- Shower chances return this weekend
- Doesn’t look like a washout
FRIDAY
Look for more clouds to enter Friday as a weak disturbance nears the region. Afternoon highs return to the upper 60s to near 70. We can’t rule out a stray shower for some folks in the mountains late in the evening.
THIS WEEKEND
Another system will be moving out of the Plains heading into our area this weekend. This will send lots of clouds our way along with an increased chance of showers starting late Friday evening and lingering off and on into the weekend.
SATURDAY: Rain is most likely during the morning between 5 a.m. and Noon, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. The best placement for rain will be along either side of the Interstate 77 corridor. High temperatures will remain in the cool 60s for most. A few areas will be stuck in the 50s.
SUNDAY: We likely start the day dry with a few breaks in the clouds. By the afternoon, shower chances will redevelop as a front moves overhead. We could even see a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmer too with highs back into the 70s.
NEXT WEEK
Monday remains dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures also begin warming up, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of the week. Another disturbance will enter the area Tuesday.
With warmer temperatures and increased instability we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with next week’s hit-or-miss showers. The humidity will be much higher next week, so if you have been holding off on that outdoor burning, you may be in luck.
