Stories in the stitches: Lake Quilters Guild at SML host quilt show

By Kristin Hodges
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake is hosting its 2022 Quilt Show Friday and Saturday.

Over 100 quilts and handmade items are on display. The show hours are Friday, April 29 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on 13586 South Old Moneta Road.

The quilt show is held every two years. According to organizers, the 2020 show was ready to go, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2022 theme is “Every story has a quilt, every quilt has a story.”

Jan Emerick-Brothers is the guild’s president-elect and one of the quilt show organizers. She said quilting is seeing a resurgence, and the group hopes people visiting the show will see the artistry, talent and skill the quilters have. Emerick-Brothers said quilting is her therapy, and gives her great joy and a purpose.

The guild is always welcoming new members. For more information, check its website. The guild is a group that focuses on learning the skill, craft and artistry of quilting.

