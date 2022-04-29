Two dozen cats left by owner who died need forever homes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Animal Control is looking for forever homes for 24 cats pulled from an apartment.

The cats were left alone when their owner died.

The shelter says, “Despite being underweight and dehydrated, these cats are all in relatively good health and are looking for forever homes. Please open your hearts and homes to one or two of these precious babies who have had a rough beginning to life!”

The SPCA number is (276) 638-7297.

