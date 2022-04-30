“Grandin Chillage” returns for first time since 2019

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the pandemic, the “Grandin Chillage” brought live music to the Grandin Village area on the last Friday of each month in the summer for more than a decade. The event made its long awaited return on Friday night.

“It’s been a very exciting buildup to return, we missed it dearly,” said Carey Shaffner, the event coordinator.

The lines were down the street to get into the venue. As soon as each person made it in, they were greeted with music, food and an all around good time. But this is a community event, with all the money raised going back into the Grandin Village Community.

”That’s the goal here, is to kind of boost the community, and the businesses, and the families that are looking to move here or do live here, just to do fun things that are family friendly for them and raise money for anything the village needs.”

The next event is on May 27 and will continue on the last Friday of each month until the fall. For more information, you can find the “Grandin Chillage” Facebook page here.

