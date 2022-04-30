Hometown Local
How to protect your plants from frosts and freezes

This time of year, we still get frosts and freezes.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
(WHSV) - We are still at the time of the year when frosts and freezes happen, like this past week.

If you’ve already planted stuff into the ground, it needs different treatment for a freeze versus a frost.

With frost, you can easily cover your plants but it’s a different story with a freeze.

“A sheet won’t help. No plastic. Put cardboard over it and then even heavy big towels. Something that is just going to keep it. You may be able to save your plants espeically in a planter,” said Arlene Reid of Glenhaven Greenhouses.

In a frost if blossoms are damaged, trim them off the plants and then water the plant once it gets a little warmer. This will allow for new blossoms to grow.

