Liberty’s Willis, UVA’s Woods drafted in third round of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WDBJ) - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was selected 86th by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Las Vegas. He is the first QB from the school ever picked in the draft.

Tight end Eric Green was 21st overall in 1990.

Before the draft, Willis’s coaches at Liberty said they know he’ll focus on what’s important as a pro.

“I think his core values set him up for success,” said Head Coach Hugh Freeze. “He’s not easily swayed by what others may say or think, or not being so results-oriented that this world kind of forces on you, particularly in our world. He just doesn’t really buy into all that. He buys into being the best individual he can be, and then being the best teammate and best player he can be, and he kind of sees it in that order.”

The University of Virginia also heard their name called Friday night when tight end Jelani Woods was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 73rd spot.

Woods hauled in eight touchdowns and 598 yards during the 2021 season. He becomes the highest-drafted TE from Virginia since 2005 when Heath Miller was taken by the Steelers.

