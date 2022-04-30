Multiple vehicles broken into Saturday in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of vehicles were broken into and burglarized Saturday in the area of Starling Avenue.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, multiple items were missing from the vehicles. One victim alerted the MHC 911 Center that their credit card had been used at Wal-Mart in the county.

Contact 276-656-4237 or 276-638-8751 with information.

