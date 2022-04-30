Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault against children
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Hometown pediatricians offer advice during infant formula shortage
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say