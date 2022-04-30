Pulaski County Middle School track dedicated to deputy killed in DUI crash

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A beloved school resource officer and deputy was honored by the community he protected and loved.

Sgt. Perry Hodge was killed in a tragic crash along Route 11 in January 2021.

An intoxicated driver crossed the center line and hit his vehicle.

Now, his legacy and memory lives on.

Friday, a new state-of-the-art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School was dedicated in his honor.

Hodge, a native of the New River Valley and longtime member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, served much of his career in law enforcement as a school resource officer within Pulaski County Public Schools.

He was an avid runner and mentor to many.

