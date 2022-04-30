Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Pulaski County Middle School track dedicated to deputy killed in DUI crash

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A beloved school resource officer and deputy was honored by the community he protected and loved.

Sgt. Perry Hodge was killed in a tragic crash along Route 11 in January 2021.

An intoxicated driver crossed the center line and hit his vehicle.

Now, his legacy and memory lives on.

Friday, a new state-of-the-art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School was dedicated in his honor.

Hodge, a native of the New River Valley and longtime member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, served much of his career in law enforcement as a school resource officer within Pulaski County Public Schools.

He was an avid runner and mentor to many.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault against children
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Hometown pediatricians offer advice during infant formula shortage
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Fire Dangers Still Present After Burn Is To End
Fire Dangers Still Present After Burn Is To End
Dawgs Fall In Game Two Of SPHL Finals
Dawgs Fall In Game Two Of SPHL Finals
Liberty, UVA Represented In Third Round Of NFL Draft
Liberty, UVA Represented In Third Round Of NFL Draft
3D Printed Homes In SW Virginia