Dawgs go down on the road 7-3 in Game 2 of SPHL Finals

By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will come back for two, trailing by two, Monday night at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs lost 7-3 Friday night to the Peoria Rivermen on the road, bringing the Southern Professional Hockey League Finals to an uphill 2-0 battle.

Travis Broughman, Brady Heppner, and Nick Ford all scored for Roanoke.

