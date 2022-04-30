Rosie’s Gaming Emporium’s gas card giveaway runs through midnight

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting at noon on Saturday, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has been randomly selecting people every 15 minutes to receive a $500 gas card or cash. A total of 49 people will be going home with some extra money, equaling a total of $24,500.

The giveaway is focused on rewards members, but anyone can signup for free and get in on the money. Each reward card earns one entry, but you can also earn more entries by playing on the hundreds of machines inside.

“Obviously gas prices are a little high right now, so we try to provide a gift opportunity for something we think people will be interested in and something they can use,” said Jeff Spaugh, marketing manager for Rosie’s.

The giveaway will run through midnight and for more information, you can find the press release below.

“Recognizing the impact of skyrocketing gas prices on consumers, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium® guests can win one of 245 prizes of $500 gas cards on Saturday, April 30. A new winner will be announced every 15 minutes from noon until midnight at each of our five Rosie’s Gaming Emporium Locations in New Kent, Vinton, Richmond, Hampton, and Dumfries. The cards total $122,500 worth of gas.

The average semi-truck holds about 9,000 gallons of gas. At approximately $4 per gallon, Rosie’s and parent company Colonial Downs Group are giving away roughly 30,625 gallons, or the equivalent of more than 3 tanker trucks full of gas.

Customers can enter to win a $500 gas card by signing-up for a free Rosie’s Player’s Club Card. Customers will receive one entry for joining and can earn additional entries throughout the month by using the card in their favorite game.

Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer at Colonial Downs Group stated, “We are all about having fun and right now going to the gas station is anything but fun! We want to give our loyal players an opportunity to get a break at the pump and let them know how much we appreciate them with this gas card giveaway.”

About Colonial Downs Group

