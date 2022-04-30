Showers today and a few storms Sunday

Lots of clouds and cool today

Showers likely late morning into early afternoon

Severe storms possible Sunday

THIS WEEKEND

A strong system will be moving through the region through the weekend. This will send lots of clouds our way along with an increased chance of showers and the chance of some strong storms.

SATURDAY: Lots of clouds are expected today with some spotty showers in the morning. Rain chances increase mid to late morning into the early afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but places that do most of the precipitation will be light. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for most.

Scattered showers are likely late morning into the early afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Cloudy and cooler today with spotty showers. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY: We likely start the day dry with a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures warm up nicely into the 70s for us. By the afternoon, rain and storms will redevelop as a the cold front moves in. We could even see a few strong and even some severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. This is a day we will keep a close eye on. May issue a Weather Alert Day if models continue to show this system strengthening.

SPC outlook for Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

[Download the WDBJ7 Weather App to get the latest data regarding the weekend shower chances along with radar.]

NEXT WEEK

Monday remains dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures also begin warming up, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s for the start of the week. We remain warm throughout the week, but rain chances build back in thanks to multiple systems entering the area.

With warmer temperatures and increased instability, we do anticipate a few thunderstorms are possible with next week’s shower chances. The humidity will be much higher next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.