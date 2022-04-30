Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Vehicles seen driving across field after alleged burglary of Carroll Co. home

Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Carroll County Sheriff's Office(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck and SUV after a home in the 2700 block of Stable Road was burglarized on Thursday.

The truck is described as potentially a green Ford Ranger that has a camper shell. The other vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Contact 276-728-4146 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault against children
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Hometown pediatricians offer advice during infant formula shortage
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man charged in buggy crash that killed couple, hurt 8 kids
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Nationals, UVA great Zimmerman gets day in the Commonwealth
Henry County Sheriff's Office
Multiple vehicles broken into Saturday in Henry Co.
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 30, 2022
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 30, 2022
Saturday Morning Update