Vehicles seen driving across field after alleged burglary of Carroll Co. home

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck and SUV after a home in the 2700 block of Stable Road was burglarized on Thursday.

The truck is described as potentially a green Ford Ranger that has a camper shell. The other vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Contact 276-728-4146 with information.

