Vehicles seen driving across field after alleged burglary of Carroll Co. home
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck and SUV after a home in the 2700 block of Stable Road was burglarized on Thursday.
The truck is described as potentially a green Ford Ranger that has a camper shell. The other vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.
Contact 276-728-4146 with information.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.